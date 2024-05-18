TS EAPCET 2024 Results: Girls Outperform Boys

Telangana

Girls have outshone boys in the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET) 2024 results, announced on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Girls have outshone boys in the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET) 2024 results, announced on Saturday.

In the Agriculture and Pharmacy (A&P) stream, girls achieved a qualifying percentage of 90.18%, surpassing boys who recorded 88.25%. In the engineering stream, 75.85% of girls qualified compared to 74.38% of boys.

Top honors in the entrance exam went to S Jyothiraditya from Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, who secured the first rank in the engineering stream, and Aloor Praneetha from Madanapalli, Andhra Pradesh, who topped the A&P stream.

A total of 2,40,618 students appeared for the engineering stream test held from May 9 to 11, with 74.98% qualifying. Meanwhile, 89.66% of the 91,633 students who took the A&P tests conducted on May 7 and 8 qualified.

Releasing the results, Principal Secretary to Government (Education Department), Burra Venkatesham, announced that the government would soon release the admission counselling schedule and academic calendar. He also mentioned that the process of granting affiliation to private engineering colleges is underway and will be completed before the start of web counselling, ensuring sufficient seats are available for engineering programs.

