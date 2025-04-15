TS EAPCET 2025 Exam Dates Released: Admit Cards Available from April 19 on Official Portal
TS EAPCET 2025 exam dates announced! Download your admit card starting April 19 from the official website. Get key details on exam pattern, centers, and essential guidelines.
Hyderabad, April 15, 2025 – The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has officially announced the TS EAPCET 2025 exam date, with admit cards set for release on April 19, 2025, via the official portal,
eapcet.tsche.ac.in. Over 2 lakh candidates seeking admission to Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy courses in Telangana can now prepare for exams starting April 29, 2025.
Table of Contents
TS EAPCET 2025 Exam Date Announced: Admit Card Download Begins April 19
TS EAPCET 2025 Exam Schedule
The entrance test will be conducted in two streams across multiple days:
- Agriculture & Pharmacy (A&P): April 29–30, 2025
- Engineering (E): May 2–5, 2025
Exam Timings:
- Forenoon Session: 9 AM – 12 PM
- Afternoon Session: 3 PM – 6 PM
Candidates must check their TS EAPCET admit card 2025 for precise exam dates, reporting time, and center details.
How to Download TS EAPCET Admit Card 2025 (Step-by-Step)
- Visit eapcet.tsche.ac.in.
- Click “Download Hall Ticket” under the Online Application section.
- Enter your Registration Number, Hall Ticket Number, and Date of Birth.
- Submit details and verify your TS EAPCET 2025 exam date, center, and personal information.
- Download and print multiple copies.
Key Notes:
- Admit cards are mandatory for exam entry.
- Carry a valid photo ID (Aadhaar, Passport, etc.) and a printed application form with a thumb impression.
TS EAPCET 2025 Exam Pattern
- Mode: Online (CBT)
- Duration: 3 hours
- Questions: 160 MCQs (No negative marking)
Stream-Wise Breakdown:
|Stream
|Subjects
|Questions
|Engineering
|Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry
|80, 40, 40
|A&P
|Biology, Physics, Chemistry
|80, 40, 40
Courses Offered Through TS EAPCET 2025
- Engineering: B.E./B.Tech, B.Pharm, Pharm-D
- A&P: B.Sc Agriculture, B.V.Sc, B.F.Sc, Nursing
Exam Centers and Guidelines
- Conducted across 16 zones in Telangana, including Hyderabad, Warangal, and Karimnagar.
- Language Options: English + Telugu/Urdu.
- Prohibited items include electronic devices and study materials.
Key Dates Recap
|Event
|Date
|Admit Card Release
|April 19, 2025
|A&P Exams
|April 29–30, 2025
|Engineering Exams
|May 2–5, 2025
Final Checklist for Exam Day
- Printed TS EAPCET admit card 2025
- Blue/black ballpoint pen
- Photo ID and application form with thumb impression
With the TS EAPCET 2025 exam date confirmed, candidates must download their admit cards promptly from April 19 and review all instructions. Stay updated via the official website for last-minute changes. Prepare strategically to ace the exam and secure admission to top Telangana institutes!
🔗 Official Website: eapcet.tsche.ac.in