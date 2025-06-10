Telangana Excise Department Cracks Down on Illicit Liquor, Seizes ₹25 Lakh Worth of NDPL

Hyderabad: The Telangana Excise Department has concluded a highly successful week-long special drive targeting Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL), leading to significant seizures and arrests across the state. From June 3 to June 9, authorities confiscated 1188 bottles of alcohol, beer, and country liquor with an estimated market value of ₹25 lakhs.

Extensive Raids Yield Dozens of Arrests and Vehicle Seizures

The operation resulted in the registration of 64 cases and the arrest of 33 individuals involved in the illegal trade of non-duty paid liquor. Furthermore, 19 vehicles used for transporting the illicit alcohol were seized.

The special drive involved coordinated efforts by the Excise Department’s STF (Special Task Force) and DTF (District Task Force) teams, working in conjunction with local excise station staff.

Also Read: Telangana Sees Surge in Covid-19 and Seasonal Flu Cases; New XFG Variant Detected

Trains from Delhi and Goa Under Scrutiny

A key aspect of the drive included intensified inspections of trains arriving from major cities like Delhi and Goa, which are often sources of non-duty paid liquor. Significant confiscations were made near Secunderabad Railway Station, where 40 liquor bottles were seized from suspicious individuals. Further raids in Vikarabad, in collaboration with STF teams, led to the seizure of non-duty paid liquor from the Vasco-da-Gama train.

Major seizures of NDPL, including imports from Goa, were also reported during raids conducted by AC Ranga Reddy and Shamshabad DTF teams. The Excise Department conducted widespread raids across various districts including Shamshabad, Saroornagar, Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Warangal Urban. Additionally, indigenous illicit liquor was seized in Adilabad, Nirmal, Asifabad, and Kamareddy.

Director of Prohibition and Excise Enforcement, Shanawaz Khasim, commended the teams for their efforts and urged them to continue these rigorous raids to curb the illicit liquor trade effectively. He also issued an advisory to consumers against using non-duty paid liquor, highlighting the legal and potential health risks associated with it.