TS ICET 2025 Registration Begins: Apply Now for MBA & MCA Admissions

Hyderabad: Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, has officially commenced the registration process for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2025.

This entrance exam, scheduled for June 8 and 9, is the gateway for aspiring candidates seeking admission into MBA and MCA programs in various universities across Telangana.

The application process is now live on the official website icet.tgche.ac.in, with the last date for submission without a late fee set for May 3, 2025.

TGICET 2025 Registration: Key Details

The TS ICET 2025 application process has officially started, and candidates must ensure they complete their registration before the deadline. Below are the important details candidates need to be aware of:

Exam Name: Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2025)

Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2025) Conducting Authority: Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda

Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda Application Start Date: March 10, 2025

March 10, 2025 Last Date for Registration Without Late Fee: May 3, 2025

May 3, 2025 Exam Dates: June 8 & 9, 2025

June 8 & 9, 2025 Application Mode: Online

Online Official Website: icet.tgche.ac.in

TS ICET 2025 Registration Fee

Candidates must pay the following registration fees based on their category:

General/Unreserved Category: INR 750

INR 750 Reserved Category (SC/ST/PwD): INR 550

Candidates registering after May 3, 2025, will have to pay an additional late fee as per the following schedule:

With INR 250 Late Fee: May 4 – May 17, 2025

May 4 – May 17, 2025 With INR 500 Late Fee: May 18 – May 26, 2025

How to Apply for TS ICET 2025?

Follow these steps to complete the TS ICET 2025 application process:

Visit the Official Website: Go to icet.tgche.ac.in. Pay the Application Fee: Click on the payment link and enter necessary details to pay the registration fee. Check Payment Status: Verify if your payment has been successfully processed. Fill Out the Application Form: Enter your personal details, academic qualifications, and contact information. Upload Required Documents: Ensure you upload a recent passport-sized photograph and signature as per the specified format. Select Preferred Exam Centers: Choose three preferred exam centers based on availability. Review and Submit: Double-check all entered details before submitting the form. Download Confirmation: Save and print the submitted application form for future reference.

Documents Required for TS ICET 2025 Registration

Candidates need to keep the following documents ready before applying:

Hall ticket number of the qualifying exam (Bachelor’s Degree)

Personal mobile number and email ID

Hall ticket number of Intermediate (10+2) and SSC (10th)

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Income certificate details (if applicable)

Residence/Study certificate for proof of Telangana or Andhra Pradesh local status

Recent passport-sized photograph (up to 50 KB, JPG/JPEG format)

Scanned signature (up to 30 KB, JPG/JPEG format)

TS ICET 2025 Exam Centers

The TS ICET 2025 exam will be conducted across 16 test zones in Telangana. Candidates must select their preferred test center during the application process. Below are some of the major exam centers:

Hyderabad Zones: Uppal, Abids, Shamshabad, Hayath Nagar, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, and more.

Uppal, Abids, Shamshabad, Hayath Nagar, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, and more. Other Test Zones: Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Mahbubnagar, Siddipet, and Jagital.

Eligibility Criteria for TS ICET 2025

Candidates must fulfill the following eligibility criteria to apply:

Educational Qualification: For MBA: A Bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks (45% for reserved categories). For MCA: A Bachelor’s degree with Mathematics as a subject in 10+2 or Graduation.

Nationality: Indian citizens fulfilling Telangana state domicile requirements.

Indian citizens fulfilling Telangana state domicile requirements. Final Year Students: Candidates appearing for the final year of graduation in 2025 can also apply.

TS ICET 2025 Exam Pattern

The TS ICET 2025 exam consists of three sections, covering analytical, mathematical, and communication skills.

Mode of Exam: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Computer-Based Test (CBT) Total Questions: 200 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

200 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Duration: 150 minutes

150 minutes Marking Scheme: 1 mark per correct answer, no negative marking

Section-wise Breakdown:

Section No. of Questions Marks Analytical Ability 75 75 Mathematical Ability 75 75 Communication Ability 50 50 Total 200 200

Participating Universities in TS ICET 2025

Candidates who clear TS ICET 2025 will be eligible for admission to MBA/MCA programs in various universities across Telangana, including:

Osmania University (OU), Hyderabad

Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Nalgonda

Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal

Telangana University (TU), Nizamabad

Satavahana University (SU), Karimnagar

Palamuru University (PU), Mahbubnagar

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H)