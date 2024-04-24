TS Inter Results: 1st Year – 60.01%, 2nd Year – 64.19%

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has officially announced the results for both Class 11 and Class 12 examinations. This year, female students have once again showcased remarkable academic prowess, outperforming their male counterparts in both Inter 1st and 2nd-year exams.

The pass percentage for Class 11 stands at 60.01%, while for Class 12, it is reported at 64.19%. Notably, the gender disparity in achievement is evident, with female students emerging as the frontrunners in academic excellence.

Among girls, the pass rate for TS Inter 1st year is an impressive 68.35%, demonstrating their commitment and dedication to their studies. In contrast, boys achieved a pass rate of 58.5% in the same category.

Similarly, in the Telangana Inter 2nd year, girls have once again surpassed expectations, achieving a commendable pass rate of 72.53%. Meanwhile, boys achieved a pass rate of 56.1%, highlighting the significant performance gap between genders.

Students can access their results conveniently through the official TSBIE websites, tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in, ensuring easy access to their academic outcomes.

These results underscore the hard work and dedication of students across Telangana, as well as the commitment of educators and administrators to fostering academic excellence. Congratulations to all the successful candidates, and may this achievement pave the way for a bright future ahead! 🎉