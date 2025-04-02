TS Inter Results 2025 Expected in April: Check How to Download via Hall Ticket
TS Inter Results 2025 for Class 11 & 12 are expected in April. Learn how to check scores online using your hall ticket number. Official updates here!
Hyderabad, April 2, 2025 – The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is set to announce the TS Inter Results 2025 for Class 11 (1st Year) and Class 12 (2nd Year) by mid-April. Over 9.96 lakh students who appeared for the exams between March 5 and March 25 can check their results online at the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, using their hall ticket number.
TS Inter Results 2025 Expected Soon: Direct Link, Steps to Check Scores
TS Inter Results 2025: Key Highlights
- Exam Name: TS Intermediate Exams 2025
- Conducted By: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE)
- Result Date: April 2025 (Third Week, Tentative)
- Official Website: tsbie.cgg.gov.in
- Credentials Needed: Hall Ticket Number
TS Inter Exam 2025 Overview
|Category
|Details
|Exam Dates
|March 5–25, 2025
|Result Mode
|Online
|Passing Marks
|35% in each subject
|Revaluation Window
|June 2025 (Tentative)
How to Check TS Inter Results 2025 Online?
Students can follow these steps to download their scorecards:
- Visit tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
- Click on “TS Inter 1st/2nd Year Result 2025”.
- Enter your Hall Ticket Number and date of birth.
- Click “Submit” to view your result.
- Download and save the scorecard for future reference.
Pro Tip: Keep your hall ticket handy to avoid delays.
TS Inter Results 2025: Grading System
The board uses the following grading scale:
|Percentage
|Grade
|Remarks
|91–100%
|A1
|Outstanding
|81–90%
|A2
|Excellent
|71–80%
|B1
|Very Good
|Below 35%
|F
|Fail (Supplementary Required)
What If You Fail?
Students who score below 35% in one or more subjects can apply for supplementary exams in June 2025. The revaluation process will also open post-result declaration.
Steps to Apply for Revaluation:
- Visit TSBIE’s official website.
- Navigate to “Revaluation/Recounting”.
- Pay the fee (₹500–₹1,000 per subject).
- Submit the application before the deadline.
Important Reminders
- Avoid Third-Party Sites: Use only official portals like tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in.
- SMS Service: Send TSGEN1 (General) or TSVOC1 (Vocational) to 56263 for instant results.
- Supplementary Exams: Admit cards for supplementary tests will be released in June 2025.
TS Inter Results 2025: Final Words
The TS Inter Results 2025 are a critical milestone for students aiming to pursue higher education. With results expected by mid-April, candidates must stay updated via the TSBIE website. For those dissatisfied with their scores, revaluation and supplementary exams offer a second chance.
Q1. When will TS Inter Results 2025 be declared?
Results are expected in the **third week of April 2025
Q2. What if I lose my hall ticket?
Contact your school or TSBIE regional office for a duplicate.
Q3. Are vocational results released with general results?
Yes, both streams’ results will be announced simultaneously.
Q4. Is there an offline result mode?
No. Results are online-only via the TSBIE portal.
Q5. How long will the result link stay active?
Scorecards remain accessible indefinitely, but download them promptly.