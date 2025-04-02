TS Inter Results 2025 Expected in April: Check How to Download via Hall Ticket

Hyderabad, April 2, 2025 – The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is set to announce the TS Inter Results 2025 for Class 11 (1st Year) and Class 12 (2nd Year) by mid-April. Over 9.96 lakh students who appeared for the exams between March 5 and March 25 can check their results online at the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, using their hall ticket number.

TS Inter Results 2025 Expected Soon: Direct Link, Steps to Check Scores

TS Inter Results 2025: Key Highlights

Exam Name: TS Intermediate Exams 2025

TS Intermediate Exams 2025 Conducted By: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE)

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) Result Date: April 2025 (Third Week, Tentative)

April 2025 (Third Week, Tentative) Official Website: tsbie.cgg.gov.in

tsbie.cgg.gov.in Credentials Needed: Hall Ticket Number

TS Inter Exam 2025 Overview

Category Details Exam Dates March 5–25, 2025 Result Mode Online Passing Marks 35% in each subject Revaluation Window June 2025 (Tentative)

How to Check TS Inter Results 2025 Online?

Students can follow these steps to download their scorecards:

Visit tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Click on “TS Inter 1st/2nd Year Result 2025”. Enter your Hall Ticket Number and date of birth. Click “Submit” to view your result. Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

Pro Tip: Keep your hall ticket handy to avoid delays.

TS Inter Results 2025: Grading System

The board uses the following grading scale:

Percentage Grade Remarks 91–100% A1 Outstanding 81–90% A2 Excellent 71–80% B1 Very Good Below 35% F Fail (Supplementary Required)

What If You Fail?

Students who score below 35% in one or more subjects can apply for supplementary exams in June 2025. The revaluation process will also open post-result declaration.

Steps to Apply for Revaluation:

Visit TSBIE’s official website. Navigate to “Revaluation/Recounting”. Pay the fee (₹500–₹1,000 per subject). Submit the application before the deadline.

Important Reminders

Avoid Third-Party Sites: Use only official portals like tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in.

Use only official portals like tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in. SMS Service: Send TSGEN1 (General) or TSVOC1 (Vocational) to 56263 for instant results.

Send (General) or (Vocational) to for instant results. Supplementary Exams: Admit cards for supplementary tests will be released in June 2025.

TS Inter Results 2025: Final Words

The TS Inter Results 2025 are a critical milestone for students aiming to pursue higher education. With results expected by mid-April, candidates must stay updated via the TSBIE website. For those dissatisfied with their scores, revaluation and supplementary exams offer a second chance.

Bookmark this page for direct result links and instant updates. Best of luck to all aspirants!