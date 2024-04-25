TS Intermediate Results: Three Students End Lives Following Exam Results

Hyderabad: In a heart-wrenching development, three intermediate students from Telangana succumbed to suicide on Wednesday, April 24, immediately after the announcement of intermediate first and second-year results. All three students were enrolled in the MPC (Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry) stream in their first year.

The victims, identified as Gattika Tejaswini and Maitham Sathwik from Mancherial, and Harini from Rajendranagar in Hyderabad, chose to end their lives after facing academic setbacks.

Gattika Tejaswini, 18, a resident of Doragaripally village in Naspur mandal, tragically took her own life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in her bedroom using a saree upon discovering that she had failed both her Mathematics papers. Tejaswini, a student of Alphores Junior College in Mancherial, was rushed to Mancherial Government Hospital, where she was declared deceased by medical authorities. According to her father Shankar’s report to the CCC Naspur police station, she was overwhelmed by distress due to her academic performance.

Already, Intermediate first year student Tejaswini died by suicide in #Mancherial #Telangana; Year after year I have reported on heartbreak of parents & family when a young student 'fails' in the exam & decides to 'fail' in life too; the pain, anguish is unbearable #12thFailAgain pic.twitter.com/LNNNBfKvGi — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) April 24, 2024

Maitham Sathwik, 18, son of Maitham Narayana and a resident of Achalapur mandal, a village in Tandur, also took the drastic step of ending his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his home in Bellampalli. Sathwik, a student at Pragathi Junior College, was deeply disheartened by his failure in a few subjects.

Harini, a resident of Rajendranagar in Hyderabad, tragically ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at her home after facing failure in one of her subjects. Like her peers, she was pursuing her intermediate first year.

These tragic incidents shed light on the immense pressure faced by students during exam seasons and underscore the importance of providing adequate mental health support and counseling services to help students cope with academic stress. The loss of these young lives serves as a solemn reminder of the urgent need to address mental health issues within educational institutions and society at large.