TS LAWCET, PGLCET answer key 2025 released: Direct link to download here

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is all set to release the TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2025 results on Wednesday, marking a crucial update for thousands of law aspirants in the state.

Entrance Tests Held for LLB and LLM Admissions 2025-26

The entrance examinations were conducted for admissions into three-year and five-year LLB programs, as well as the LLM (Post Graduate Law) course for the academic year 2025-26. As per the official schedule, the exams were held on June 6, 2025, in three online shifts across the state.

According to the TSCHE, a total of 57,715 candidates had registered for the exams. Here’s the course-wise breakdown of applicants:

Three-year LLB (TS LAWCET) : 41,210 candidates

: 41,210 candidates Five-year integrated LLB (TS LAWCET) : 11,695 candidates

: 11,695 candidates Postgraduate LLM (PGLCET): 4,810 candidates

The TS LAWCET 2025 exams were conducted in English, Telugu, and Urdu to accommodate students from diverse linguistic backgrounds.

Official Result Announcement and How to Check

Candidates awaiting the results can check their TS LAWCET 2025 results and PGLCET 2025 results on the official website once released:

🔗 lawcet.tsche.ac.in

To check the result:

Visit the official website

Click on the respective course result link (LLB/LLM)

Enter your Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth

View and download the result for future reference

What Next After Results?

Qualified candidates will be eligible for counselling sessions for admission into various law colleges across Telangana. The counselling schedule and document verification dates are expected to be announced shortly after the results are released.

Stay tuned for more updates on TS LAWCET 2025 counselling, cut-off marks, and seat allotment details.