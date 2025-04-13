TS Medical Council Cracks Down on Unlicensed Clinics and Pharmacies

Hyderabad: In a significant crackdown, the Telangana State Medical Council (TSMC) has uncovered multiple fake doctors illegally operating medical shops and clinics across Hyderabad.

These unlicensed practitioners were found selling antibiotics, steroids, and Schedule H drugs—medications that require a legitimate MBBS prescription.

According to TSMC, the culprits have been running unauthorized allopathy clinics and medical stores without certified pharmacists or licenses from the TS Drug Control Administration (TSDCA) or the Pharmacy Council. Some of these individuals attempted to bypass legal scrutiny by branding their setups as “first aid” or “primary care” centers, offering so-called “limited allopathy” services.

“There is no such thing as limited allopathy. These activities amount to outright quackery,” said Dr. Gundagani Srinivas, Vice-Chairman of TSMC.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) Act empowers authorities to file criminal cases under Sections 34 and 54, which could lead to up to one year of imprisonment and a fine of ₹5 lakh for offenders.

Over the past 48 hours, special enforcement teams formed by the Medical Council conducted raids in various parts of Hyderabad and filed multiple police complaints. Key offenders include:

Ganesh , running Gayatri First Aid Centre , Old Alwal

, running , Old Alwal M Venu Kumar , operating Bhuvan First Aid Centre , Old Alwal

, operating , Old Alwal Saamantha , managing Gouravi Clinics , Old Alwal

, managing , Old Alwal Santosh , running Sri Sai Clinic , Malkajgiri

, running , Malkajgiri Giriprasad Shyam , at Varasiddhi Vinayaka First Aid Centre , Moula Ali

, at , Moula Ali M D Saadiq, of Shadan Clinic, Moula Ali

The TSMC has warned the public to avoid seeking treatment from unregistered health care providers and has called on citizens to report any suspicious or unauthorized clinics in their locality.