TS POLYCET Results 2025: Alert! Telangana POLYCET Results Released – Check Direct Link Here

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2025 results have been officially released. The announcement was made on Saturday, May 24 at 11 AM by the Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET).

POLYCET 2025 Exam Conducted on May 13

The POLYCET 2025 examination was held on May 13, 2025, for admissions into various diploma courses offered by polytechnic colleges across Telangana. The evaluation process was completed within 10 days, ensuring the timely release of results.

Commissioner Devsena Releases Results

The results were announced by Commissioner of Technical Education, Devsena, at the Technical Education Bhavan in Masab Tank, Hyderabad. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official TS POLYCET website and also on TV9’s website.

Four Students Secure Top Rank

This year, four students secured the Top-1 rank in the Telangana POLYCET 2025 examination. Out of 98,858 students who appeared for the exam, 80,949 qualified, resulting in a pass percentage of 81.88%.

Impressive Attendance and Pass Percentage

The total number of applicants for TS POLYCET 2025 was 1,06,716, with 92.64% attendance recorded on the exam day. Officials have noted a strong performance from students across the state.

Admissions for 2025–26 Academic Year

The POLYCET 2025 exam was conducted for admission into diploma courses for the 2025–26 academic year. The government has clarified in the official notification that, similar to other engineering and vocational courses, all polytechnic seats will be reserved for students from Telangana.

How to Check TS POLYCET 2025 Results

Students can check their results through the following platforms: