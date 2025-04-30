TS SSC Results 2025 Declared: Students Can Now Check Marks and Grades Online Here

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has officially announced the TS SSC (Class 10) Results 2025 today. The results were declared by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the Ravindra Bharathi Auditorium in Hyderabad. This year, over 5.09 lakh students appeared for the examinations held from March 21 to April 4 across 2,650 centers in the state.​

📌 Where to Check TS SSC 2025 Results

Students can access their results through the following official websites:

📝 How to Download Your Marksheet

Visit any of the official websites listed above. Click on the link titled “TS SSC Result 2025”. Enter your Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth. Click Submit to view your result. Download and print your marks memo

Please note that the online marksheet is provisional. Students should collect their official marksheets from their respective schools once they are available.

📊 Key Highlights

Total Candidates Appeared : 5,09,403

: 5,09,403 Exam Dates : March 21 to April 4, 2025

: March 21 to April 4, 2025 Pass Criteria : Minimum of 35% marks in each subject

: Minimum of 35% marks in each subject Result Format: Subject-wise marks and grades​

This year marks a significant change as the BSE Telangana has introduced a more detailed result format, providing both subject-wise marks and grades to offer better clarity on students’ academic performance.​

For any discrepancies in the marksheet, students are advised to contact their school authorities immediately.​