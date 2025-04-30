TS SSC Results 2025: Results Delayed, New Announcement Time Revealed

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education has officially announced that the TS SSC (10th Class) Results 2025 will be declared today at 2 PM. In a significant change from last year, the results will not only display the grades and GPA but will also include subject-wise marks, offering better clarity for students and parents regarding academic performance.

Students who appeared for the examinations between March 21 and April 4, 2025, can check their results online by entering their Hall Ticket Number on the official websites, including bse.telangana.gov.in and manabadi.co.in. An option is also being provided to get the results via WhatsApp for added convenience.

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana, will officially publish the results on April 30. Around 5 lakh students appeared for the TS SSC 2025 exams this year. Students must enter their hall ticket number, exam year, and subjects in the result login window to download their online marksheet.

Last year, the TS SSC exams recorded an impressive overall pass percentage of 91.31%, with 89.42% of boys and 93.23% of girls successfully clearing the examinations.

TS SSC Result 2025 – Key Highlights

Exam Name: Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Exam

Conducting Authority: Board of Secondary Education, Telangana

Exam Dates: March 21 to April 04, 2025

Result Date: April 30, 2025 (Today at 2 PM)

Mode of Result: Online

Official Websites: bse.telangana.gov.in / manabadi.co.in

Credentials Required: 10th Class Hall Ticket Number

Estimated Candidates: 5 Lakh

Students and parents are advised to keep their hall ticket details ready for quick access to the results once declared.