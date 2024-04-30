TS SSC Supplementary Exam Dates Announced for 2024

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education has unveiled the schedule for the TS SSC supplementary examinations following the declaration of the class 10 results.

The supplementary exams cater to students who did not pass the initial exam or wish to enhance their scores. Candidates must register for the supplementary exams through their respective schools.

Interested and eligible candidates can participate in the exams scheduled from June 3, 2024, to June 13, 2024. The examination timings are set from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

Earlier today, the Telangana board released the results for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 examinations on official websites – http://bse.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and manabadi.co.in.

Students who appeared for the TS SSC 2024 exams will require their hall ticket numbers to access their TS SSC marks memos.

With over 5 lakh students participating in the Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations for the academic year 2023-24, the TS SSC Results 2024 have been disclosed, showcasing an overall pass percentage of 91.39 percent.

In a noteworthy trend, female students have surpassed their male counterparts in the TS SSC Results 2024, with an impressive pass percentage of 93.23 percent, surpassing boys by 3.81 percent, who achieved a pass rate of 89.42 percent.