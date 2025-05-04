TSCS Honors Thalassemia Warriors and Blood Donation Heroes in Khammam

Khammam: In a commendable initiative marking World Thalassemia Day, the Thalassemia & Sickle Cell Society (TSCS), in collaboration with the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP), Khammam, hosted a grand Thalassemia awareness and felicitation event.

Children and Coordinators Felicitated for Exceptional Efforts

As part of the event, 15 children were honored with Excellency Awards for their courage and outstanding achievements while battling Thalassemia. In addition, voluntary blood donation camp coordinators were recognized for their dedicated service and contribution to saving lives.

Over 250 Participants Join the Awareness Drive

The event saw active participation from over 250 attendees, including patients, families, doctors, volunteers, and dignitaries. The vibrant gathering reflected a strong community commitment to raising awareness about Thalassemia and supporting affected families.

MP Raghurama Reddy Pledges Support for Thalassemia Awareness

Hon’ble Member of Parliament Shri Raghurama Reddy graced the event and emphasized the importance of prioritizing Thalassemia at both the public and policy levels.

“We pledge to work towards Thalassemia awareness and eradication. I will raise this issue in Parliament and take it up with the Hon’ble Chief Minister and Health Minister,” he said.

Cultural Performances and Fun Activities Add Joy

The awareness drive was led by Ms. Ratnavali Kottapalli, Vice President of TSCS, alongside the TSCS team. The event featured cultural programs, fun games, and activities performed by Thalassemia-affected children, creating an atmosphere of joy and unity.

TSCS Thanks Partners and Supporters

Ms. Ratnavali Kottapalli expressed heartfelt thanks to all participants, especially Dr. Pradeep Garu, for successfully coordinating the event. Special acknowledgment was given to Mr. Kiran and Mr. Shivratan for their constant support.

She also extended appreciation to Indian Academy of Pediatrics, Khammam and the Indian Medical Association (IMA) for their unwavering commitment to the cause.

About TSCS

The Thalassemia & Sickle Cell Society is one of India’s leading organizations working for the welfare of Thalassemia and Sickle Cell patients through awareness, testing, blood donation drives, and support programs.