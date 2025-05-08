TSCS Observes World Thalassemia Day with Telangana Governor and Awareness Initiatives

Hyderabad: The Thalassemia & Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) marked World Thalassemia Day with a series of impactful activities aimed at raising awareness, supporting patients, and promoting the eradication of thalassemia. A key highlight of the day was a formal meeting between the TSCS team and the Hon’ble Governor of Telangana, Shri Jishnu Dev Varma, where the society requested his support for statewide initiatives targeting the elimination of thalassemia.

The day-long event was held at TSCS Headquarters, Shivrampally, and aligned with the Thalassemia International Federation’s 2025 global theme: “Together for Thalassemia: Uniting Communities, Prioritizing Patients.” The theme underlined the importance of community engagement and patient-focused strategies in the battle against this inherited blood disorder.

A Day of Unity, Awareness, and Celebration

The observance began with an awareness walk, drawing enthusiastic participation from thalassemia patients, families, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and volunteers. The event created a strong visual and emotional impact, reinforcing the message of solidarity and awareness.

This was followed by cultural performances by thalassemia patients, turning the spotlight on their resilience and talent. The performances brought a sense of joy, unity, and inspiration to all attendees.

Voices of Advocacy and Inspiration

Dr. Chandrakant Agarwal, President of TSCS, reaffirmed the organization’s commitment:

“Our mission is to improve lives through awareness, prevention, and better treatment options. We aim to empower patients by fostering education and community collaboration.”

The event featured a special appearance by Ms. Ragini Shinde, renowned singer and Indian Idol finalist, who is also a bone marrow donor for her brother with Thalassemia Major. Her performance and heartfelt message deeply resonated with the audience.

Expert Panel Discussion: Insights into Thalassemia Care

A highlight of the program was a panel discussion on Management, Prevention, and Cure of Thalassemia. The session featured insights from:

Dr. Chandrakant Agarwal , President – TSCS

, President – TSCS Dr. Suman Jain , CEO & Secretary – TSCS

, CEO & Secretary – TSCS Mrs. Ratnavalli Kottapalli , Vice President – TSCS

, Vice President – TSCS Mr. Aleem Baig , Joint Secretary – TSCS

, Joint Secretary – TSCS Dr. Geeta Kolar , Consultant Hematologist

, Consultant Hematologist Dr. Azra Fathima , Clinical Psychologist

, Clinical Psychologist Ms. Ragini Shinde , Singer & Indian Idol Fame

, Singer & Indian Idol Fame Ms. Sonal Shivani, Thalassemia Warrior & Physics Teacher

The experts addressed vital topics including early diagnosis, genetic counseling, bone marrow transplantation, and the role of ongoing education and advocacy.

A Call to Action

TSCS concluded the day with a renewed call for collaboration among government bodies, healthcare providers, and the public to eradicate thalassemia in Telangana. The organization pledged to continue its mission through community programs, patient support, and policy advocacy.