TSCS Welcomes ₹98,311 Crore Union Budget Allocation for Healthcare, Urges Greater Focus on Blood Disorders like Thalassemia

Hyderabad: The Thalassemia & Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) has expressed its support for the Union Budget allocation of ₹98,311 crore for the healthcare sector, acknowledging the increased focus on healthcare infrastructure, research, and public health initiatives.

Dr. Chandrakant Agarwal, President of TSCS, emphasized the importance of channeling these funds toward rare genetic disorders like thalassemia and sickle cell anemia, which continue to impact millions of lives across India.

The Union Budget’s focus on enhancing healthcare funding signals a positive shift in the government’s commitment to improving healthcare access and outcomes for all citizens. Dr. Agarwal believes that the increased funding can catalyze significant advancements in both the prevention and treatment of blood disorders such as thalassemia, sickle cell anemia, and other related conditions.

Post-Budget Expectations from Dr. Chandrakant Agarwal

In a statement following the budget release, Dr. Agarwal highlighted that India’s healthcare system has long been underfunded in crucial areas, particularly for the treatment of rare diseases. “While the budget addresses the broader healthcare needs of the nation, it is essential that these resources are allocated specifically to support specialized care for conditions like thalassemia and sickle cell anemia,” said Dr. Agarwal.

With the rising prevalence of these blood disorders in India, especially in regions with higher genetic predisposition, Dr. Agarwal urged the government to direct a portion of the healthcare budget towards research for effective treatment, early diagnosis, and comprehensive care programs. “These conditions remain life-threatening for millions of individuals, and with the right investment, we can improve their quality of life, provide access to affordable treatments, and foster better management of these diseases,” he added.

Focus on Rare Diseases and Genetic Disorders

Thalassemia and sickle cell anemia are two of the most common genetic blood disorders in India, with thousands of children and adults living with the conditions. Unfortunately, both disorders often go undiagnosed until symptoms appear, and there is a lack of comprehensive care infrastructure for patients.

As part of its post-budget expectations, the TSCS is hopeful that the funding increase will pave the way for establishing more specialized diagnostic centers, awareness campaigns, and support services for those affected by blood disorders.

Dr. Agarwal believes that the inclusion of rare diseases in national healthcare discussions is vital, and that the government’s continued focus on building research capabilities will help develop new treatment options that are more effective and accessible to those in need.