TSPSC Group-I Exam: Attendance Drops to 69.4% for General Essay Paper, 21,817 Candidates Appear

On the first day, 22,744 candidates appeared out of 31,383 candidates with 72.4 per cent.

Mohammed Yousuf23 October 2024 - 16:35
Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission has released a note that 21,817 candidates appeared for the Group-I General Essay paper with 69.4 per cent.

The candidates’ percentage decreased to 3 per cent when compared to the first day’s attendance.

