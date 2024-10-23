TSPSC Group-I Exam: Attendance Drops to 69.4% for General Essay Paper, 21,817 Candidates Appear

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission has released a note that 21,817 candidates appeared for the Group-I General Essay paper with 69.4 per cent.

On the first day, 22,744 candidates appeared out of 31,383 candidates with 72.4 per cent.

The candidates’ percentage decreased to 3 per cent when compared to the first day’s attendance.