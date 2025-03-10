TSPSC to Announce Group-I Main Exam Provisional Marks Soon

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is set to announce the provisional marks for the Group-I Main Examination on Monday.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their marks on the official website of the Commission at www.tspsc.gov.in.

TSPSC Group-I Main Exam Overview

The TSPSC conducted the Group-I Main Examination between October 21 and October 27, 2024. This exam was a crucial step in the recruitment process for 563 Group-I vacancies across various government departments in Telangana.

The recruitment process began with a preliminary test, which saw an overwhelming response from aspirants across the state:

Total Applications Received : 4,03,645

: 4,03,645 Candidates Who Appeared for the Preliminary Test : 3,02,172

: 3,02,172 Candidates Shortlisted for the Main Exam : 31,403

: 31,403 Candidates Who Appeared for All Papers in the Main Exam: 21,093

The selection of candidates for the final interview round will be based on their performance in the Main Examination.

How to Check TSPSC Group-I Main Exam Provisional Marks?

Candidates can follow these simple steps to access their provisional marks:

Visit the TSPSC official website – www.tspsc.gov.in. Click on the Group-I Main Exam Provisional Marks link available on the homepage. Enter your registration number and date of birth. The marks will be displayed on the screen. Download and print the marksheet for future reference.

What’s Next After the Release of Provisional Marks?

Once the provisional marks are released, candidates can expect the final merit list and the schedule for the interview round to be announced soon. Those who qualify will proceed to the personality test/interview, which is the final stage of selection for Group-I services.

Importance of the Group-I Examination

The TSPSC Group-I exam is one of the most sought-after competitive exams in Telangana, offering prestigious positions in government services. With thousands of aspirants applying each year, the selection process remains highly competitive, ensuring that only the most qualified individuals make it to the final list.