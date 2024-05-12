Telangana

TSRTC runs special buses for elections

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is running special buses to cater to voters heading home to exercise their franchise on May 13 (Monday), the polling day.

Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
TSRTC runs special buses for elections
TSRTC runs special buses for elections

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is running special buses to cater to voters heading home to exercise their franchise on May 13 (Monday), the polling day.

Related Stories
S&P Global Market Intelligence notes that the Interim Budget reflects a strong sense of political confidence within the BJP
Lok Sabha Polls: Tamil Nadu to vote in single phase on April 19
Telangana polls: BRS minister, MLA cast votes in party scarves
TSRTC prepares for Sankranti with 4,484 special buses & additional facilities
Jagan asks YSRCP cadres to go for clean sweep

The special buses are being operated from Hyderabad to various places in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The officials have informed that the Corporation has arranged special buses for the convenience of passengers going to their hometowns to exercise their franchise.

While 590 special buses have been arranged for Andhra Pradesh so far, 140 services on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada route have been put up for advance reservation online. More than 3,000 seats are available in the respective buses.

These buses ply from JBS, MGBS, Uppal, LB Nagar, Aramghar and other places in Hyderabad. The RTC authorities suggest passengers going towards Vijayawada route to use these special services. For advance reservation of tickets, please contact the website http://tsrtconline.in

The management has instructed the field level officials to make buses available from time to time depending on the passenger traffic.

Meanwhile, RTC MD Sajjanar appealed to the people to go to their homes safely in these special buses and exercise their precious right to vote in the elections.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Back to top button