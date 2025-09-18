TSRTC to run 7,754 special buses in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced that it will operate 7,754 special buses across the state to meet demands of passengers during the upcoming Bathukamma and Dussehra festivals.

The services will run from September 20 to October 2.

Out of these, advance reservation facilities have been made available for 377 special services. With “Saddula Bathukamma” falling on September 30 and “Dussehra” on October 2, TGSRTC will operate additional services from September 27 onwards to facilitate travel to hometowns.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi’s team yet to pack the ‘hydrogen-bomb’, but salvos continue

Return services will be arranged on October 5 and 6 based on passenger traffic.

Special buses will operate from major bus stations in Hyderabad, including MGBS, JBS and CBS, as well as from high-demand points such as KPHB Colony, Uppal Crossroads, Uppal Bus Stand, Dilsukhnagar, LB Nagar, Aramghar and Santosh Nagar. Services will cover all districts in Telangana and extend to Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The corporation said revised ticket fares, in line with G.O. No. 16, will apply only to special services operated between September 20–27 and on October 1, 5 and 6. Regular bus fares will remain unchanged.

TGSRTC Managing Director V.C. Sajjanar said the corporation has arranged 617 more special buses this year compared to last Dussehra.

“We are setting up special camps in congested areas with facilities like public address systems, shamianas, benches and drinking water for passenger convenience. Supervisory officers will monitor traffic and deploy buses as needed,” he said.

He urged passengers to avoid unsafe private vehicles and instead make advance reservations for festival services via the official website.