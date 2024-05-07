TSSPDCL Urges Caution During Gusty Winds and Rains

In response to sudden changes in weather conditions, the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) issued a vital safety alert on Tuesday, urging residents and electricity consumers to exercise caution.

The alert, prompted by gusty winds and rains, emphasized the potential danger posed by electric wires falling to the ground. TSSPDCL stressed the importance of refraining from touching any electric wires that may be lying on the ground to avoid the risk of electric shocks.

Furthermore, the alert urged individuals to promptly notify TSSPDCL employees or officers if they come across any power poles that have fallen. This proactive measure aims to ensure swift response and mitigation of potential hazards.

Residents were also advised against attempting to pick up fallen branches from trees that could be entangled with power lines. Doing so could exacerbate the situation and lead to further dangers.

The issuance of this safety alert underscores TSSPDCL’s commitment to prioritizing public safety during adverse weather conditions, and it serves as a reminder for all individuals to remain vigilant and cautious to prevent accidents and injuries.