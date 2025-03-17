TTD Good News: Green Signal for Srivari Darshan with Telangana Representatives’ Recommendation Letters – Starting From When?

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has made a crucial decision regarding VIP darshan for devotees based on recommendation letters from Telangana representatives. The new rule, set to take effect from March 24, allows devotees to avail of Srivari darshan through these letters.

According to TTD’s announcement on Monday, the decision was taken following the directions of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

TTD Implements New Guidelines for Recommendation Letters

As per the new guidelines:

VIP Break Darshan will be available on Mondays and Tuesdays .

will be available on . ₹300 Special Darshan Tickets through recommendation letters will be accepted only on Wednesdays and Thursdays .

through recommendation letters will be . Each public representative will be allowed to submit only one letter per day .

will be allowed to submit . Each recommendation letter will allow darshan for six devotees .

will allow darshan for . Andhra Pradesh representatives must submit their recommendation letters on Saturdays for Sunday darshan.

TTD stated that this decision was made after extensive discussions, considering accommodation availability and ensuring minimal disruption to other devotees’ darshan schedules. TTD has urged devotees to cooperate with these changes.

The announcement comes shortly after Telangana BJP MP Raghunandan Rao expressed dissatisfaction over the non-implementation of VIP darshan for Telangana representatives.

Rao had earlier criticized TTD for failing to honor their commitment to allowing Telangana representatives’ recommendation letters from February 1. He emphasized that devotees visiting during summer vacations should receive VIP darshan and other facilities based on their letters.

He further warned that if the issue wasn’t resolved, all Telangana representatives would visit Tirumala and raise the matter directly with the TTD board.

Just days after his statement, TTD officially announced that Telangana representatives’ recommendation letters will be accepted starting March 24.