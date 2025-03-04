Turkey Condemns Israel for Blocking Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

Turkey has strongly condemned Israel’s decision to block the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, calling it a violation of international law and a significant threat to the ongoing ceasefire efforts between Israel and Hamas. The Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed grave concern over the situation, urging the international community to act immediately to ensure the delivery of much-needed assistance to Gaza.

Violation of International Law

In a statement issued on Monday, Turkey denounced Israel’s actions as a deliberate form of collective punishment against the Palestinian people. The ministry emphasized that the blockade of humanitarian aid represents a direct violation of international law. “This decision undermines the chances of peace and prolongs the suffering of innocent civilians,” the statement read.

Diplomatic Efforts at Risk

Turkey also warned that Israel’s move could jeopardize current diplomatic efforts aimed at securing a lasting ceasefire. The blockade, according to Turkish officials, risks derailing peace initiatives and intensifying the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which has already been enduring months of war.

Call for Immediate Action

Also Read: Palestine Urges Israel to Withdraw from Gaza Amid Tensions



The Turkish Foreign Ministry urged the international community to take swift and decisive action to ensure that humanitarian aid can reach the people of Gaza without obstruction. “Israel must fulfill its obligations and allow humanitarian assistance to reach those in dire need,” the statement concluded.

Israel’s Justification and the UN’s Response

Israel’s decision to block humanitarian aid was reportedly made to pressure Hamas into accepting a new proposal that would extend the first phase of the ceasefire agreement. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) expressed alarm over the blockade, warning of severe consequences for Gaza’s more than two million residents.

Adnan Abu Hasna, a media advisor for UNRWA, stated that the aid shutdown would significantly worsen the “tragedy and immense suffering” already experienced by the people of Gaza, especially after 15 months of conflict.

As the situation remains tense, calls for immediate international intervention continue to grow, with Turkey and other global entities stressing the urgency of resolving the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.