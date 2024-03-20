Turkish forces carry out airstrikes against PKK camps in North Iraq

Ankara: The Turkish air forces have conducted an airstrike in northern Iraq, targeting a number of Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) camps, the Turkish newspaper Beyaz Gazete reported.

The air operation, which involved military jets, took place late on Tuesday, the newspaper reported.

Last week, the Turkish defence minister said the country’s armed forces expected to fully secure the border with Iraq this summer and remove the terrorism issue from the agenda.

Hurriyet reported that the armed forces expected to conduct a large-scale ground operation in northern Iraq against the militants of the PKK, and a corresponding agreement had been reached with Baghdad.

The armed conflict between the PKK and Turkey began in 1984 and reignited in 2015.

The organisation, which seeks the creation of an independent Kurdish state, including on Turkish territory, has established bases in Iraqi and Syrian territories close to the Turkish border, where the Turkish military has been targeting them in land and air strikes.