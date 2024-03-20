Middle East

Turkish forces carry out airstrikes against PKK camps in North Iraq

The Turkish air forces have conducted an airstrike in northern Iraq, targeting a number of Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) camps, the Turkish newspaper Beyaz Gazete reported.

Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Turkish forces carry out airstrikes against PKK camps in North Iraq
Turkish forces carry out airstrikes against PKK camps in North Iraq

Ankara: The Turkish air forces have conducted an airstrike in northern Iraq, targeting a number of Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) camps, the Turkish newspaper Beyaz Gazete reported.

Related Stories
Global leaders condemn Hamas attack on Israel; Iran, Syria, Iraq support offensive
Protests erupt across Middle East over Gaza hospital attack
Turkey: Two officers injured in blast near parliament(video)
Turkish evacuation plane shot at in Sudan
Oil prices rise on Middle East tensions

The air operation, which involved military jets, took place late on Tuesday, the newspaper reported.

Last week, the Turkish defence minister said the country’s armed forces expected to fully secure the border with Iraq this summer and remove the terrorism issue from the agenda.

Hurriyet reported that the armed forces expected to conduct a large-scale ground operation in northern Iraq against the militants of the PKK, and a corresponding agreement had been reached with Baghdad.

The armed conflict between the PKK and Turkey began in 1984 and reignited in 2015.

The organisation, which seeks the creation of an independent Kurdish state, including on Turkish territory, has established bases in Iraqi and Syrian territories close to the Turkish border, where the Turkish military has been targeting them in land and air strikes.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Back to top button