Tusshar Kapoor Calls Nephew Ravie the ‘Most Innocent Member’ of the Kapoor Family

Mumbai: Actor Tusshar Kapoor recently took to social media to celebrate his nephew, Ravie Kapoor, on his birthday, calling him the “most innocent member” of the Kapoor family. Tusshar shared a heartfelt post along with a throwback video of Ravie and his son Laksshya. In the video, the two children are seen sitting and eating in a cozy village-style room.

In the caption, Tusshar wrote, “God bless you #Ravie… The most innocent member in our family! #angel #godschild Many many days come, again and again my heart sings this, you live for thousands of years, this is my wish! #happybirthdaytoyou.”

Ektaa Kapoor’s Sweet Birthday Message for Son Ravie

Ektaa Kapoor, Ravie’s mother, also penned a loving birthday note for her son. The producer posted a playful video of Ravie and expressed her joy with a heartfelt caption, “Jai Hanumantaaa! May you be joyous, happy, and full of love, my darling son! You are the love of my life!”

The video featured Ravie’s adorable moments with his mother, uncle Tusshar Kapoor, and grandfather Jeetendra, showcasing the close-knit family bond.

Ektaa Kapoor’s Journey to Motherhood

Ektaa Kapoor welcomed her son, Ravie, through surrogacy on January 27, 2019. She shared the news on her social media, revealing that she named him Ravie after her father, Jeetendra, whose real name is Ravi Kapoor.

In a heartfelt post at the time, Ektaa expressed her joy, writing, “By God’s grace, I have seen many successes in my life, but nothing beats the feeling of this beautiful soul being added to my world. I cannot even begin to express how happy my baby’s birth has made me. Everything in life doesn’t go the way you want it to, but there are always solutions to those hiccups. I found mine, and today, I feel immensely blessed to become a parent.” She added, “It is an emotional moment for me and my family, and I can’t wait to begin this new journey of being a mother to my little bundle of joy, Ravie Kapoor.”