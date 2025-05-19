TVS iQube Gets Major Price Cut and Battery Upgrade
These new prices are effective immediately across India and are expected to make the iQube more competitive in the growing electric two-wheeler market.
New Delhi: Leading two-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company has announced a significant price reduction on its popular electric scooter, the TVS iQube. In a strategic move aimed at boosting EV adoption and enhancing customer value, the company has slashed prices by up to ₹26,000, while also upgrading the battery capacities of its iQube range.
According to the official announcement, the prices of the TVS iQube and iQube S models have been reduced by ₹16,000, while the top-end iQube ST variant has seen a price cut of ₹26,000.
New Pricing (Ex-showroom, India):
- TVS iQube (Base Model): ₹1.31 lakh
- TVS iQube S: Price also significantly reduced
- TVS iQube ST (Top Variant): ₹1.59 lakh
These new prices are effective immediately across India and are expected to make the iQube more competitive in the growing electric two-wheeler market.
Upgraded Battery Capacity:
TVS has also enhanced the battery capacities in its updated models:
- The standard iQube’s battery has been upgraded from 3.4 kWh to 3.5 kWh.
- The ST variant’s battery capacity has increased from 5.1 kWh to 5.3 kWh.
Improved Range:
With the upgraded battery packs, the riding range has improved:
- TVS iQube S: Can now deliver a range of up to 145 km on a single charge.
- TVS iQube ST: Offers an extended range of up to 212 km per charge, making it ideal for long city commutes.
Additional Features (iQube Series):
- Smart connectivity via the TVS SmartXonnect platform
- LED lighting, digital TFT display, turn-by-turn navigation
- Geo-fencing, remote battery status, live vehicle tracking (ST variant)
- USB charging port, reverse mode, and multiple riding modes
With upgraded features, enhanced battery capacity, and a significant price drop, the TVS iQube lineup becomes a more attractive choice for urban commuters looking for reliable, eco-friendly mobility solutions. TVS aims to strengthen its position in the Indian electric scooter market, competing with rivals like Ola Electric, Ather, and Bajaj Chetak.