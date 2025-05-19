TVS iQube Gets Major Price Cut and Battery Upgrade

New Delhi: Leading two-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company has announced a significant price reduction on its popular electric scooter, the TVS iQube. In a strategic move aimed at boosting EV adoption and enhancing customer value, the company has slashed prices by up to ₹26,000, while also upgrading the battery capacities of its iQube range.

According to the official announcement, the prices of the TVS iQube and iQube S models have been reduced by ₹16,000, while the top-end iQube ST variant has seen a price cut of ₹26,000.

New Pricing (Ex-showroom, India):

TVS iQube (Base Model): ₹1.31 lakh

₹1.31 lakh TVS iQube S: Price also significantly reduced

Price also significantly reduced TVS iQube ST (Top Variant): ₹1.59 lakh

These new prices are effective immediately across India and are expected to make the iQube more competitive in the growing electric two-wheeler market.

Upgraded Battery Capacity:

TVS has also enhanced the battery capacities in its updated models:

The standard iQube’s battery has been upgraded from 3.4 kWh to 3.5 kWh .

. The ST variant’s battery capacity has increased from 5.1 kWh to 5.3 kWh.

Improved Range:

With the upgraded battery packs, the riding range has improved:

TVS iQube S: Can now deliver a range of up to 145 km on a single charge.

Can now deliver a range of on a single charge. TVS iQube ST: Offers an extended range of up to 212 km per charge, making it ideal for long city commutes.

Additional Features (iQube Series):

Smart connectivity via the TVS SmartXonnect platform

platform LED lighting , digital TFT display , turn-by-turn navigation

, , Geo-fencing, remote battery status, live vehicle tracking (ST variant)

USB charging port, reverse mode, and multiple riding modes

With upgraded features, enhanced battery capacity, and a significant price drop, the TVS iQube lineup becomes a more attractive choice for urban commuters looking for reliable, eco-friendly mobility solutions. TVS aims to strengthen its position in the Indian electric scooter market, competing with rivals like Ola Electric, Ather, and Bajaj Chetak.