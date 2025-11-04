Twin Raids Expose Hyderabad’s Expanding Drug Trail, 12 Nabbed in Cyberabad, Doctor Held in Musheerabad

Hyderabad: In a major anti-narcotics operation, Hyderabad police carried out two separate raids overnight, exposing a growing network of drug peddlers and consumers operating across the city. The simultaneous crackdowns — one in Cyberabad and another in Musheerabad — led to multiple arrests and the seizure of a variety of banned substances.

In Cyberabad, the Special Operations Team (SOT) stormed a co-living guest house where a late-night party was underway. The raid resulted in the arrest of 12 individuals, including six peddlers and six consumers. Officers seized quantities of MDMA and ganja from the scene. Among those detained was a Nigerian national believed to be a key link in an interstate supply chain operating out of Karnataka. Police suspect he played a crucial role in distributing drugs across several South Indian cities.

Meanwhile, Excise Department officials in Musheerabad arrested a man identified as Dr. John Paul after discovering six different varieties of narcotic substances in his possession. The haul included MDMA, LSD, and hash oil. Investigators revealed that Paul allegedly procured the drugs from Delhi, Bengaluru, and Goa with the help of three associates — Pramod, Sandeep, and Sharath.

Authorities said both operations highlight the widening scope of Hyderabad’s narcotics problem, with organized networks tapping into interstate and international sources. Investigations are underway to trace the larger syndicates and identify those funding the illegal trade.

Officials urged citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities, emphasizing that the city’s anti-drug campaign will continue with intensified raids and surveillance.