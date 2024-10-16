Two arrested for killing minor in Gurugram

Gurugram: Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a minor in Gurugram, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Amit Kumar (28) and Tarun alias Johnny (29), both residents of village Khalilpur in Gurugram, were arrested from Chilla in Rewari district on Tuesday.

During interrogation, the duo confessed to the crime, police said.

The police said that during the investigation, Amit revealed that he suspected that victim Tushar, 15, had an illicit relationship with his wife.

Furious over the suspicion, Amit hatched a plan along with his friend to kill Tushar.

According to the police, they received information on September 26 regarding the murder of Tushar, a resident of the village Khalilpur.

Acting on the information, a police team reached the spot where the victim’s body was lying in the bushes on the roadside.

Tushar’s father told the police team that on September 25, his son had left the house for a walk, but did not return home.

Tushar’s family searched for him but in vain and the next day, his body with injury marks was found by his brother.

Tushar’s father filed a police complaint against an unidentified person at the Pataudi police station claiming that his son was murdered.

Providing the details of the sequence of events on September 25, Sandeep Kumar, Spokesperson for the Gurugram Police said: “The duo took Tushar to the dam of Khalilpur village on September 25. The accused first injected the victim with a drug and then strangled him to death with a rope.”

Kumar said: “The accused will be produced before the concerned court and taken on police remand. The case is under investigation.”