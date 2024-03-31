Two arrested for murdering senior citizen over IPL cricket match

Kolhapur: The Rural Police on Sunday arrested two people for allegedly beating to death a 65-year-old man following a heated altercation over ongoing IPL cricket match at Hanmantwadi village in Karveer tehsil of the district.

On Wednesday last, the deceased, Bandopant Bapu Tibile of Hanmantwadi, was watching a match between Mumbai and Hyderabad and after fall of wicket of Rohit Sharma of Mumbai, he remarked that now Mumbai will not win the match, police said.

Furious over his statement, two others, who were also watching the match, started beating Tibile with a wooden stick, sustaining serious head injury.

He was admitted to Chhatrapati Pramila Raje Hospital, where he succumbed to his injury today while

undergoing treatment.

Following his death, the Karveer Police arrested two suspects Sagar Jhanjge and Balwant Jhanjge and produced them before the local court, which remanded them to police custody for further investigation, sources added.