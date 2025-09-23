Two Auto Drivers Arrested for Brutal Rape and Murder in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD – In a shocking incident that has sent ripples across the city, the Hyderabad Police have arrested two auto-rickshaw drivers for the alleged rape and murder of a woman near the Kismatpur bridge. The accused, both residents of Tolichowki, were apprehended based on crucial CCTV evidence.

The brutal crime occurred on Sunday night under the limits of the Rajendranagar police station. The victim, a woman laborer and resident of Yakutpura, was found dead in a semi-clad state near the bridge on Monday morning.

How the Crime Unfolded

According to police officials, the sequence of events began in the Hyderguda area.

The Incident: On Sunday night, the victim had reportedly consumed alcohol and was found in an inebriated state near a toddy compound in Hyderguda.

On Sunday night, the victim had reportedly consumed alcohol and was found in an inebriated state near a toddy compound in Hyderguda. The Abduction: The two accused, spotting the woman in a vulnerable condition, allegedly offered her a ride in their auto-rickshaw. They then took her to a secluded spot under the Kismatpur bridge.

The two accused, spotting the woman in a vulnerable condition, allegedly offered her a ride in their auto-rickshaw. They then took her to a secluded spot under the Kismatpur bridge. The Assault: At the isolated location, the men are accused of consuming liquor themselves before sexually assaulting the woman in turns.

At the isolated location, the men are accused of consuming liquor themselves before sexually assaulting the woman in turns. The Murder: When the woman resisted the attack, the accused violently assaulted her with sticks, leading to her death. They subsequently abandoned her body at the spot.

Police Investigation and Arrests

The discovery of the woman’s body prompted the police to register a case of rape and murder. A special team was formed to investigate the crime.

CCTV Trail: Investigators scoured through CCTV footage from multiple locations, tracing the route from Nampally to Hyderguda. This digital evidence was instrumental in identifying the auto-rickshaw and the suspects.

Investigators scoured through CCTV footage from multiple locations, tracing the route from Nampally to Hyderguda. This digital evidence was instrumental in identifying the auto-rickshaw and the suspects. Swift Arrests: Following the leads, the police team successfully tracked down and arrested the two accused from Tolichowki.

Following the leads, the police team successfully tracked down and arrested the two accused from Tolichowki. Confession: During preliminary interrogation, the accused have reportedly confessed to committing the crime.

Police officials have stated that a thorough interrogation is underway to confirm all details of the incident. A formal press conference is expected to be held soon to provide further updates on the case.

The swift action by the Hyderabad Police has been noted, but the incident has raised serious concerns about the safety of women in the city. The investigation remains active.