Two bikers die in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh

A speeding van knocked down two bikers fatally at Prathipadu check post between Kirlampudi and Rajupalem on the National Highway 70 km from here on Sunday, police said.

Mohammed Yousuf
Kakinada: A speeding van knocked down two bikers fatally at Prathipadu check post between Kirlampudi and Rajupalem on the National Highway 70 km from here on Sunday, police said.

Police identified the deceased as Mutha Harisayi (25) of Uthara kanchi village and Polimeru Venkateshu (27) of Jagapathinagaram village.

A case was registered and the bodies were shifted to Prathipadu government hospital, for post-mortem

