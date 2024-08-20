Two brothers meet tragic end as their heads get severed after truck runs over them

Nagpur: In a gruesome road accident, two brothers were crushed to death by a truck in Kamleshwar taluka of Maharashtra’s Nagpur district in which their heads got severed from their torsos, police said.

The accident took place near Seloo village around 7.30 pm on Monday, an official of Kamleshwar police station said.



The victims were identified as Sandeep Chandrabhan Kande (34) and his 28-year-old brother Praveen, both residents of Astikala village, he said. “Sandeep had gone to Pachmarhi in Madhya Pradesh.



On his return to Kamleshwar, his brother Praveen went to pick him up.



The siblings were returning home on the two-wheeler when the tragedy struck,” he said. While trying to cross the road through a small opening in the divider, they were hit by the truck coming from the opposite direction.



They fell down off their two-wheeler due to the impact and were crushed under the wheels of the heavy vehicle, he added. Their heads got severed from their torsos and dragged for several metres. The driver of the truck immediately fled from the scene, he said.



Shocked local villagers and passers-by alerted the police. The mutilated bodies of the brothers were taken to a local hospital for post-mortem, the official said. A hit-and-run case was registered against the truck driver and a search has been launched to nab the accused, he said.