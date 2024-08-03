Two children killed, five of family injured in house collapse in MP

Narsinghpur (MP): Two children of a family were killed and five others injured after their house collapsed following incessant rains in a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur district, an official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Rampura village in Gadarwara tehsil on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, said Rakesh Bohre, civil surgeon, Gadarwara Community Health Centre.

The family was asleep when their kutcha house collapsed, he said.

A three-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy died, while villagers managed to rescue five persons from the debris, the official said.

Pawan Namdeo, owner of the house, said all his family members were sleeping at the time of the incident.

Talking to reporters, Cabinet Minister and local MLA Rao Uday Pratap Singh said officials have been directed to provide the benefit of PM Awas Yojana to the victim’s family and give them shelter in the panchayat building.

The affected family will receive immediate financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh, he said.