Two COVID-19 Deaths Confirmed Amid Rising Number of Cases, Health Department Confirms

MUMBAI: Maharashtra has reported two COVID-19-related deaths since January 2025, according to a release issued by the state health department on Tuesday. Both fatalities occurred in Mumbai and involved individuals with significant pre-existing health conditions.

Patients Had Serious Comorbidities

As per the official statement, one of the deceased was suffering from nephrotic syndrome along with hypocalcemia-induced seizures. The other individual was undergoing treatment for cancer. Authorities noted that both deaths were influenced by underlying medical conditions, highlighting the ongoing risks COVID-19 poses to immunocompromised individuals.

Over 6,000 Samples Tested Across the State

Since the beginning of the year, a total of 6,066 swab samples have been tested for COVID-19. Among these, 106 samples returned positive results. Mumbai accounted for the majority with 101 confirmed cases, while the remaining five cases were reported from Pune, Thane, and Kolhapur districts.

Most Cases Mild, But Vigilance Urged

Currently, 52 patients are under home care with mild symptoms, and 16 individuals are receiving treatment at hospitals. The health department emphasized that while the symptoms are mostly manageable, hospitals remain prepared for any escalation.

Spike in Cases Across India and Abroad

The state government acknowledged an uptick in COVID-19 cases not just in Maharashtra, but in several other Indian states and globally. Officials are closely monitoring the evolving situation, though they have urged the public not to panic but to remain cautious and follow safety protocols.