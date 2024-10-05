Two explosions reported near military airport in Syria

Damascus: Two explosions were reported in the city of Palmyra in central Syria after midnight on Saturday, according to a war monitor.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said one blast occurred inside a hangar near Palmyra Military Airport, which was being used as a weapons depot.

The second explosion took place in a two-story building in the city’s eastern neighbourhood, about one kilometre from the hangar, Xinhua news agency reported.

The observatory said the cause of the explosions remains unclear, adding that the area around the hangar is highly secured and contains eight similar storage facilities.

There have been no immediate reports of casualties.