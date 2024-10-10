Two Female Passengers Removed from Flight for Inappropriate Attire (Video Goes Viral)

Washington: Spirit Airlines has come under scrutiny after two female passengers were forcibly removed from a flight shortly before takeoff due to their choice of clothing. According to global news reports, the women shared their experiences of what they described as discriminatory treatment by the airline staff on social media.

One of the passengers, named Teresa, stated that she was boarding a flight from Los Angeles to New Orleans with her friend Tara Kehdi. They claimed that they were not informed about any dress code at the time of purchasing their tickets.

Teresa explained that both women were wearing sweaters with short outfits underneath. Due to the heat on the plane, Teresa removed her sweater, prompting objections from the flight crew, despite no issues being raised by other passengers.

NEW: Two women claim they were kicked off a Spirit Airlines flight for wearing crop tops.



The flight was traveling from Los Angeles to New Orleans.



The women, 'Teresa and Tara,' say they boarded the plane with no problems but were told to put their sweaters on by a male flight… pic.twitter.com/ULzAEPwam2 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 7, 2024

When they insisted on seeing written instructions regarding the dress code, the crew supervisor allegedly threatened to call the police if they did not leave the aircraft.

Teresa and Tara expressed that they were treated like criminals and ultimately had no choice but to disembark. They stated that they plan to sue the airline for this treatment.

In response to inquiries from The Independent, Spirit Airlines stated that their Contract of Carriage, which all passengers agree to at the time of booking, clearly outlines specific dress standards, emphasizing that clothing should not be obscene or sexually suggestive.

Despite this, the airline indicated that it is investigating the incident, and if any negligence or discrimination is found, appropriate action will be taken against those responsible.