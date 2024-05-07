Karnataka

Two government servants on poll duty in Karnataka die after heart attack

Two government servants on Lok Sabha poll duty died in Karnataka following heart attacks, sources in the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Two government servants on poll duty in Karnataka die after heart attack

Bengaluru: Two government servants on Lok Sabha poll duty died in Karnataka following heart attacks, sources in the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

The sources identified the deceased as 48-year-old Govindappa Siddapura, headmaster of a government school, who breathed his last in Bagalkote district’s Mudhol town on Monday.

Assistant Agriculture Officer Anand Telang (32) died at Kudumbal in Bidar district, they said.

Voting for the second phase of elections in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state is being held on Tuesday.

