Hyderabad

Two Held with ₹16.5 Lakh Worth Ganja at Secunderabad Railway Station

During the operation, authorities seized 33 kilograms of ganja, estimated to be worth ₹16.5 lakh in the illicit market.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf10 October 2025 - 17:43
Secunderabad: In a major crackdown on drug smuggling, the GRP Eagle Team and RPF police, in coordination with the Telangana NAB officials, arrested two individuals at Secunderabad Railway Station for allegedly transporting ganja.

During the operation, authorities seized 33 kilograms of ganja, estimated to be worth ₹16.5 lakh in the illicit market. The arrested persons were identified as Rajesh Bisoi, son of Kumar Bisoi, and Sujata Singh, wife of Saraj Kumar — both hailing from Odisha.

According to Railway DSP S.N. Javed, the duo was transporting the contraband from Odisha to Mumbai under the instructions of a man named Kishore Lima. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were part of a larger network involved in inter-state smuggling of narcotics.

Officials said the accused have been taken into custody and further investigation is underway to trace others connected to the operation.

