Two Israeli Hostages Released After 484 Days by Hamas in Gaza Strip

Gaza Strip: Israel announced on Saturday the release of two hostages, Ofer Calderon and Yardan Bibas, who had been held captive by Hamas for 484 days. The two Israelis were handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza, marking a significant moment in the ongoing efforts to bring hostages home.

Hostages Released After 484 Days in Captivity

Ofer Calderon, a 54-year-old Israeli-French citizen, and Yardan Bibas, a 35-year-old Israeli civilian, were transferred to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet following their release. The IDF confirmed that another hostage, 65-year-old Israeli-American Keith Siegel, is also expected to be released soon and handed over to the Red Cross at another location.

The IDF stated, “Returning citizens Ofer Calderon and Yardan Bibas, accompanied by IDF and Shin Bet forces, recently crossed the border into the territory of the State of Israel and are now on their way to the initial absorption point in the Gaza Strip.”

Medical Evaluation and Family Reunions

Upon their arrival in Israel, the two hostages were escorted by an elite IDF unit and Shin Bet security forces. They will undergo an initial medical evaluation before being taken to a designated military base near the Gaza border. At the Reim base, the hostages are expected to reunite with their families before being flown by helicopter to hospitals in central Israel for further care.

Israeli Prime Minister Welcomes Released Hostages

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his relief at the release of Calderon and Bibas, as well as other hostages released on Thursday, including Agam Berger, Arbel Yehud, and Gadi Moses. Netanyahu praised the efforts of Israel’s military and the steadfast approach taken during negotiations for the hostages’ release.

“Agam, Arbel, Gadi — welcome home,” Netanyahu said. “The entire State of Israel embraces you, as do my wife Sara and I.” He also emphasized that the successful release was due to the heroic efforts of Israeli soldiers and the determined stance taken during talks.