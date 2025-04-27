Two Israeli Soldiers Killed in Gaza Amid Escalating Clashes

Jerusalem: Two Israeli soldiers were killed in separate incidents during ongoing military operations in northern Gaza, according to official statements from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israel Police.

The fallen soldiers have been identified as Ido Voloch, 21, an armored corps officer and platoon commander, and Neta Yitzhak Kahana, 19, an undercover Border Police officer.

Undercover Officer Killed During Ambush in Shajaiyah

According to Israel’s Kan TV News, Kahana was killed on Friday when a Border Police ambush unit encountered Palestinian militants in the Shajaiyah neighborhood of eastern Gaza City. A fierce firefight broke out, resulting in her death.

RPG Attack on Rescue Forces and Armored Unit Kills Second Soldier

Roughly 15 minutes after the ambush, while rescue operations were underway, militants launched an RPG attack on the responding Israeli force, moderately injuring one soldier.

An hour later, militants targeted an Israeli tank in the same area with another RPG, killing Ido Voloch and moderately wounding another soldier, the report stated.

Explosive Devices Injure Four in Southern Gaza

In Tel al-Sultan refugee camp in Rafah, located in the southern Gaza Strip, four Israeli armored personnel were injured after explosive devices detonated during operations. One soldier sustained serious injuries, while three others were moderately wounded.

Earlier Incident: Israeli Tank Driver Killed by Sniper Fire

On Thursday, an Israeli tank driver from the 79th Battalion of the Machatz Armored Brigade was killed by sniper fire during combat in northern Gaza. The soldier’s name has not yet been released to the public.

Two others from the Yahalom Unit and the same battalion were critically injured in the same attack and have since been hospitalized, the IDF confirmed.