Two Killed as RTC Buses Crush Auto-Rickshaw in Bengaluru

A tragic accident occurred in Bengaluru on Friday when an auto-rickshaw was crushed between two Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses, resulting in the deaths of two people. The incident took place at Sita Circle near Hosakerehalli Cross in Bengaluru, leaving the city shaken.

Fatal Accident Involving BMTC Buses and Auto-Rickshaw

The deceased have been identified as 50-year-old Vijay Kumar, the auto driver, and 70-year-old passenger Vishnu Bhatia. According to the police, the incident unfolded when the driver of a BMTC bus suddenly applied the brakes, causing the auto-rickshaw driver to lose control. The auto then collided with the BMTC bus in front of it. At that moment, another BMTC bus coming from behind crashed into the auto, crushing it between the two buses.

The force of the impact completely smashed the auto, killing both the driver and the passenger instantly. Upon receiving the distress call, the police rushed to the scene, retrieved the bodies, and transported them to the hospital.

BMTC Buses Seized, Drivers Detained

Following the incident, both BMTC buses were seized by the authorities, and the drivers have been detained for further investigation. The tragic accident also resulted in a traffic jam that lasted for over an hour, causing significant delays.

The Banashankari Traffic Police have taken over the investigation, working to gather more information about the incident, including the details of the auto-rickshaw’s passengers and the bus drivers involved.

Bengaluru’s Road Safety Concerns

The tragic accident highlights ongoing concerns over road safety in Bengaluru. According to police data, the city recorded 4,784 road accidents in 2024, resulting in 893 deaths and 4,052 injuries. However, the number of accidents has seen a decline of 3.9% compared to 2023, with a reduction in fatalities by 1.26% in fatal accidents and 1.90% in non-fatal accidents. Despite these improvements, the city has witnessed several other tragic incidents, such as the death of a 12-year-old boy in a road accident on January 13 and a mother and infant daughter who were burnt alive in a car crash on October 3, 2023.

Ongoing Investigation

The police continue to investigate the cause of the crash and are expected to gather further details to determine if any negligence contributed to this devastating incident.