Two killed in clash between two groups in Bihar’s Sitamarhi

Two persons were killed in a clash between two groups of people of the same community after Durga idol immersion in Suppi area of Bihar's Sitamarhi district, police said on Tuesday.

Fouzia Farhana15 October 2024 - 16:00
Sitamarhi: Two persons were killed in a clash between two groups of people of the same community after Durga idol immersion in Suppi area of Bihar’s Sitamarhi district, police said on Tuesday.

The police have so far detained 20 people in connection with the incident, an officer said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Sadar, Ramkrishna told PTI, “The incident took place after Durga idol immersion in Dheng village in the Suppi area on October 13. A clash erupted over some trivial issue between two groups in which one Talewar Sahni was stabbed by people belonging to another group. Since police were present the situation was immediately brought under control and Sahni was admitted to the nearest hospital where he succumbed to injuries on October 13.”

“Later, the issue further escalated on October 14 and both groups fought with each other. One person named Bhagat Manjhi sustained injury on his head in the clash and he succumbed to injuries last night,” the SDPO said.

A huge police force has been deployed in the area and the situation is “completely under control”. Police are investigating the matter and so far 20 people have been detained in connection with the incident, he added.

