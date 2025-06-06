Two Killed, Several Injured as Lorry Crashes into Auto Near Sadasivapet

Sangareddy: A tragic road accident near Kambalapally, close to Sadasivapet, claimed two lives and left several others injured on Friday morning. The mishap occurred due to the alleged negligence of a lorry driver.

Lorry Collides With Passenger Auto

According to eyewitnesses, the speeding lorry crashed into a passenger auto, severely damaging the vehicle. The impact of the collision led to the immediate death of two passengers onboard.

Victims Identified

The deceased have been identified as Abhisekh (13) and Saikiran (22). Both succumbed to their injuries on the spot. The accident has sent shockwaves through their families and the local community.

Injured Shifted to Government Hospital

Several other passengers sustained injuries in the accident. They were immediately rushed to the Sadasivpet Government Hospital for medical treatment. Hospital authorities confirmed that the injured are currently under observation.

Investigation Underway

Local police have launched an investigation into the incident. Initial reports suggest rash driving by the lorry driver as the cause of the collision. Further details and official statements are expected soon.