Two killed, three injured as private bus rams into parked lorry in Adilabad

Adilabad: Two passengers lost their lives, and three others suffered injuries when a private travel bus crashed into a stationary lorry on the National Highway near Bodhan cross in Neredugonda mandal during the early hours of Sunday.



The bus, carrying around 60 passengers, was on its way to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh from Hyderabad when the accident took place, police said.

The injured were shifted to RIMS, Adilabad, for treatment.



Traffic came to a standstill for several kilometres due to the accident.

Police have registered a case and begun an investigation into the mishap.