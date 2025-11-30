Telangana

Two killed, three injured as private bus rams into parked lorry in Adilabad

Two passengers lost their lives, and three others suffered injuries when a private travel bus crashed into a stationary lorry on the National Highway near Bodhan cross in Neredugonda mandal during the early hours of Sunday.

Photo of Fouzia Farhana Fouzia Farhana30 November 2025 - 15:43
Adilabad: Two passengers lost their lives, and three others suffered injuries when a private travel bus crashed into a stationary lorry on the National Highway near Bodhan cross in Neredugonda mandal during the early hours of Sunday.


The bus, carrying around 60 passengers, was on its way to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh from Hyderabad when the accident took place, police said.

The injured were shifted to RIMS, Adilabad, for treatment.


Traffic came to a standstill for several kilometres due to the accident.

Police have registered a case and begun an investigation into the mishap.

Photo of Fouzia Farhana

Fouzia Farhana

Fouzia Farhana, with a decade of editorial expertise, specializes in science, education, and health journalism. As an editor at Munsif News 24x7, she drives the English website’s afternoon-to-evening news cycle, delivering insightful, reader-friendly content. Known for award-winning public health campaigns and advocating equitable education, her work sparks informed conversations on critical issues.
