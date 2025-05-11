Telangana: Two Killed, Two Injured in Car-DCM Collision on National Highway

Nirmal (Telangana): In a tragic road accident, two people lost their lives and two others were injured after a car collided with a DCM (light commercial vehicle) on the National Highway near Neelayampet in Nirmal district on Sunday.

Accident Occurred on Hyderabad–Adilabad Route

According to police, the car was travelling from Hyderabad to Adilabad when the accident took place. The impact of the collision was severe, leading to fatalities on the spot.

Father-Daughter Duo Among the Deceased

The deceased were identified as Bandi Shankar (49) and his daughter Kruthika (21), both residents of the region and occupants of the car. Their lives could not be saved despite immediate attention at the site.

Drivers of Both Vehicles Injured

The drivers of the car and the DCM vehicle sustained injuries in the accident and were promptly shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Their condition is currently being monitored by hospital authorities.

Police Register Case, Probe Underway

Police officials have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the cause of the collision. Preliminary reports suggest high speed or possible driver error may have contributed to the crash. Further details will be revealed as the investigation progresses.