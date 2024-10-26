US & Canada

Two light planes collide, crash in Sydney

Emergency services responded to a fatal plane crash in Sydney's southwest on Saturday, police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) said.

Uma Devi26 October 2024 - 12:35
Two light planes collide, crash in Sydney
Two light planes collide, crash in Sydney

Sydney: Emergency services responded to a fatal plane crash in Sydney’s southwest on Saturday, police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) said.

Two light planes were understood to have collided and crashed before midday in Sydney’s outer southwest.

Members of the public were urged to avoid the area and no further information was available at this stage, NSW Police said.

NSW Police, Fire and Rescue and NSW Ambulance were attending the scene, with at least two firetrucks and several ambulances present, Xinhua news agency reported.

An investigation into the cause of the crash would be undertaken by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau, NSW Police said.

Tags
Uma Devi26 October 2024 - 12:35

Related Articles

Major Update for Those Planning to Move to Canada

Major Update for Those Planning to Move to Canada

25 October 2024 - 17:44
Four Indian Nationals Lose Their Lives in Fatal Road Accident in Canada

Four Indian Nationals Lose Their Lives in Fatal Road Accident in Canada

25 October 2024 - 17:17
E. Coli Outbreak Linked to McDonald's Burgers in the U.S.

E. Coli Outbreak Linked to McDonald’s Burgers in the U.S.

24 October 2024 - 18:29
Trudeau Faces Resignation Calls from Liberal MPs, Deadline Set for October 28

Trudeau Faces Resignation Calls from Liberal MPs, Deadline Set for October 28

24 October 2024 - 15:20
Back to top button