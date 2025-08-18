Two new polio cases in Pakistan raises 2025 tally to 21

Islamabad: Two new cases of polio have been detected in Pakistan, according to the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH). One polio case has been reported in Lower Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while another one has been detected in Sindh’s Badin district, local media reported on Monday.

The new cases include a six-year-old girl from Lower Kohistan’s Union Council Pattan and a 21-month-old girl from Union Council Matli-2, Badin, The News International reported.

After the detection of these new cases, the total number of polio cases in Pakistan this year has reached 21, including 13 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, six from Sindh, and one case each from Punjab and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB). Polio is a highly infectious viral disease that largely affects children aged below five years, according to World Health Organisation (WHO).

There is no cure for polio, however, it can only prevented by immunisation. The polio vaccine, given multiple times, can protect a child for life. The continued detection of polio cases shows that children remain at risk in areas, where less number of people are ready to vaccinate their children.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries in the world where Wild Poliovirus remains endemic. Polio workers have frequently been targetted in attacks, particularly in the northwest and southwest regions. A Sub-National Polio Vaccination Campaign is scheduled to take place in Pakistan from September 1-7, targetting 28 million children under the age of five in 99 districts of all provinces and regions, as per the report.

The polio vaccine campaign in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be conducted from September 15. The campaign is aimed to ensure that every child in these district gets vaccinated to protect them from polio. This campaign is part of Pakistani authorities efforts to strengthen immunity among children against polio and close existing protection gaps.

Parents and caregivers have been asked to ensure that children receive polio vaccine during the campaign. Earlier on August 12, health authorities stated that Wild Poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) was detected in sewage samples from 42 sites across Pakistan.

As many as 127 sewage samples were collected from 87 districts during July, according to testing by the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health in Islamabad, Xinhua News Agency reported. Among these, 42 tested positive, 75 samples were negative while 10 are still under process.