Hyderabad

Two officials caught by ACB for collecting bribe

Today, Singaboina Uma Rani, District Inspector, Legal Metrology (Weights & Measures), Ranga Reddy was caught by ACB, Hyderabad City Range-II Unit when she demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 10,000 through D. Mallesham, Sr. Tech. Assistant.

The complainant Salehundam Giridhar Rao, License Holder authorized by Legal Metrology, for showing official favour i.e. for stamping and generation of validity certificate for the work done by the complainant in respect of 25 Electronic weighing machines pertaining to the NATCO Pharma Limited, Kottur. The accused performed their public duty improperly and dishonestly.          

The tainted money was recovered from the possession of Mallesham, Sr. Tech. Assistant. Both the accused were arrested and produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases, at Nampally.

