Two orchestra dancers gang raped 8 arrested

Gorakhpur (UP): Police have arrested eight men in connection with abduction and gang-rape of two orchestra dancers at gunpoint in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district. The accused perpetrators forced the victims into their vehicles and took them to a house where the crime was committed, police said.

The victims were abducted at gunpoint from a house under the Ramkola police station jurisdiction on Monday night, according to police.

The perpetrators arrived in two SUVs and, amid continuous firing, took the girls to the house of one of the accused Ajit Singh in the Kaptanganj area, where the alleged gang-rape was committed, said Kushinagar Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Mishra.

The accused, identified as Nagendra Yadav, Ashwan Singh, Krish Tiwari , Arthak Singh, Ajit Singh and Dr Vivek Seth, were arrested on Monday night. Two other accused Nisar Ansari and Aditya Sahni were arrested after an encounter on Tuesday evening, police said.

According to police, a cache of weapons, including illegal firearms, ammunition, and vehicles, were recovered from the accused. The seized items included two SUVs, a motorcycle without number plate, an illegal factory-made pistol, seven-shot guns, four illegal pistols, ten spent cartridges, twelve live rounds, eleven mobile phones, and a Nepali SIM card.