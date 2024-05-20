Two sentenced to death by Rajasthan court for raping, burning alive minor girl

Jaipur: A POCSO court in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district on Monday awarded death sentence to two men for raping and burning alive a minor girl in a coal furnace last year.

“Kalu and Kanha were awarded death penalty by the court,” Special Public Prosecutor Mahaveer Singh Kishnawat said.

The court on Saturday had convicted Kalu and Kanha for the crime that took place in August last year.

Seven others accused of destroying evidence were acquitted by the court.

Kishnawat said the acquittal will be challenged in the high court.

The 14-year-old girl had gone missing while she had gone to graze cattle on August 2 last year. The two accused raped the girl and threw her into a coal furnace.